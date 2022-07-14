YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University hit a milestone.

The YSU Foundation recorded $24.1 million in donations in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the largest one-year total in the university’s 114-year history.

In 2014, the year before Jim Tressel was named president, YSU raised $6.1 million. The next year, it jumped to $13.3 million and then to $22.3 in 2016. In total, the university has received $150.3 million since Tressel’s arrival, proving his ability to attract donors.

“The combined efforts of President and First Lady Tressel, our donors, the campus community, and our talented and hard-working Foundation staff have helped raise tens of millions of dollars to make sure we provide the best possible opportunities to our students and the entire Mahoning Valley community,” said Paul McFadden, YSU Foundation president.

Tressel announced last month that he is stepping down as president of the university, raising concerns about future fundraising efforts.

The YSU “We See Tomorrow,” announced in 2018, had a fundraising goal of $100 million and upped to $125 million two years later. The end of the campaign was announced in September 2021 with a total of 35,581 gifts amounting to $126.2 million, including 40 gifts of $1 million or more.

$1 million or more donations were received by the following in FY 2022: