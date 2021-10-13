Recognizing nurses for National Emergency Nurses Day

(WKBN) – Wednesday is National Emergency Nurses Day.

It’s a day for recognizing the men and women who work in emergency department’s at hospitals across the country.

These healthcare heroes have the tough job of treating patients who are oftentimes health-wise at their worst.

An emergency nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center told First News what she loves most about her job.

“I love that it’s a fast-paced environment. We have a lot of teamwork here. We have a really skilled set of physicians and nurses that we work with every day,” said Brittany Anderson, ER nurse at TRMC.

Emergency Nurses Day falls right in the middle of emergency nurses week.