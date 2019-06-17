Reclaimed materials from demolition houses to be sold at discounted rates

The sale will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 538 W. Market St. in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of used items are going up for sale in Trumbull County, and everything must go to make room for new materials.

On Saturday, June 29, the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) will hold a huge sale on items the group has salvaged from demolitions over the years.

The items were taken from houses and businesses all over the county before they were demolished.

“Most of our demolition is done in Warren but we really do a little bit everywhere. Anywhere from Kinsman and Bloomfield to Hubbard and Braceville. We’re all over the place,” said TNP’s Landon Kline

Items on sale range from pieces of Victorian trim from a house on Millionaires Row on Mahoning Avenue NW, to old barn doors and bedposts.

“Much of the materials are late 19th, early 20th century and there’s a little bit of everything… There’s really no limit of what you’ll find,” Kline said.

Plus, many items are still in their original form, like decorative wood pieces, wooden beams and an antique washing machine.

“It’s a Sears Lady Kenmore, probably from early- to mid-1950s,” Kline said.

You’ll also be able to find hub caps, spindle rods and door handles.

Salvaging items like these is part of TNP’s Building a Better Warren program, to help reduce waste.

“We have empowered residents from Warren to do the work of blight remediation, and one of those tasks is deconstruction. So everything in here was pulled from a house before the demolition,” said TNP executive director Matt Martin.

The idea is to create productive jobs that reuse items instead of destroying them or sending them to a landfill.

There will also be pieces of deconstructed barns.

“So there’s some wood beams back there as small as like 2-by-4s, and even some bigger like 10-by-10, 11-by-11. Big, big pieces,” Kline said.

“Everything in here we would like to go on the day of the sale, so the prices will be very aggressive. We encourage people to come out and get this stuff off our hands. This place is about as full as you can see, so we need to keep it moving,” Martin said.

The sale will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a warehouse in Warren, 538 W. Market St.

Cash, checks and credit cards will all be accepted, and workers will be willing to negotiate prices.