YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Butler Institute of American Art celebrated its new museum wing with an opening on Saturday.

The new area is a general expansion for the 22,000 different pieces of art the museum has on show.

The wing will be called the Vincent and Phyllis Bacon Wing and will hold the Bacon Grand Gallery. This will offer more storage space and display large works of art.

The museum’s executive director Lou Zona says this will be “a plus” for Youngstown.

“We’ve taken a beating over the years, and we need positive things,” Zona says.

About 300 people attended the invite-only event.