Recent Supreme Court decision impacts Valley police reform discussions

The Next Steps Coalition of the Mahoning Valley has been leading those local discussions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, United States Supreme Court justices called an Albuquerque woman’s arrest a “seizure,” meaning the incident could be deemed a violation of her Fourth Amendment rights.

Community leaders and a local lawyer discuss how they think this decision will impact police reform in the Valley.

As the Fourth Amendment states, “The right of the people to be secure… against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated.”

It was at the root of a Supreme Court decision on Thursday.

“What they decided was that a suspect fleeing and getting shot and continuing to flee from the police, it is still considered a seizure for purposes of the Fourth Amendment,” said Frank Cassese, a partner with Ingram, Cassese & Grimm, LLP.

Cassese thinks this progressive decision will play into conversations happening around police reform nationwide.

The Next Steps Coalition of the Mahoning Valley is leading those discussions here since being founded last summer.

“We’re sort of riding the shoulders of those national efforts that have sort of informed that this is not just a southern thing, it’s not just a big city thing. It’s across our nation. What our expectations as community members are of our law enforcement friends,” said Rev. Todd Johnson, pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Warren.

The Coalition had its fifth forum this week where members worked with local law enforcement to try and bring about policy change.

“Let the police chiefs hear from the community, hear the stories of what citizens actually go through — people of color in particular because that’s where the disparity comes in,” said Rev. Kenneth Simon, pastor of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown.

During the forum, Campbell Police Chief Patrick Kelly said he inherited a mess. He has told his officers to stop car searches based on things like broken taillights or items hanging from the rearview mirror.

“To stop for that reason? Then we all know we’re just trying to get into the car and I don’t believe in that,” Chief Kelly said.

Coalition members believe they’re on the cutting edge by sharing these conversations throughout the Valley.

“We can communicate those best practices and get them adopted in the police departments that maybe are lacking that type of policy,” said Thomas Conley, president and CEO of the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League.