Recent hurricanes stretch resources, affecting Red Cross donors and volunteers

(WKBN) - In less than a month, two major hurricanes devastated parts of the southern United States, putting extra pressure on generating donations for relief groups like the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Florence struck North Carolina in mid-September. Then just last week, Michael caused wide-spread damage in parts of northwest Florida.

Federal, state and local agencies moved people into place, anticipating the destruction. Victims need shelter, food and water.

Our local Red Cross chapter sent volunteers and supplies to both areas, but local Red Cross leaders think donors are beginning to feel disaster fatigue.

"Last year during Harvey in Houston and that devastating storm, the phones here were ringing off the hook. They are not ringing now. They are not ringing at all," said Karen Conklin, director of the local Red Cross chapter.

Conklin says the organization is also in need of blood donations, saying an overlooked aspect is all of the local blood drives canceled due to devastation from the hurricanes.

This fall, Hurricanes Michael and Florence forced the cancelation of about 200 blood drives, causing around 7,000 units of blood to go uncollected in the southeast.

Infrastructure like power grids for hurricane-hit areas also need attention -- 30,000 electrical workers from around the country are in Florida trying to turn the power back on.

"There is planning in place in every community across the United States with FEMA, local emergency management agencies, Red Cross, health departments. There's always a plan in place, but a disaster is still a disaster and what you plan for on paper doesn't always work when that storm comes in like it did here," Conklin said.

Hurricane Michael claimed 18 lives and left 1.3 million homes and businesses without power. As a result of Hurricane Florence, 42 people died.

So, local Red Cross leaders say they're always looking for volunteers to begin training to help out with disaster relief.

One of those volunteers is a Red Cross intern but decided to see firsthand the kind of work provided on the ground in North Carolina.

"There was a family that kind of already looked like they were living in poverty even before the hurricane hit. It was like when we brought cases of water, food, the one girl said how happy she was just to shower with those water bottles. That really opened my eyes to seeing how much we have here," said Steven Andrews.

If you're interested in volunteering, give the local Red Cross office a call at 330-392-2551 to find out how to get started.

To give blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS.