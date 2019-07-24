Recent flooding, high temps ideal for mosquitoes, other insects

The recent flooding in the Valley can cause mosquitoes and other insects to survive longer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is reminding community members that summer is a peak time for diseases to be spread from mosquitoes, ticks and fleas.

The recent flooding in the Valley can cause mosquitoes and other insects to survive longer.

Mahoning County Public Health Environmental Division Director Ryan Tekac explained that it is important that residents use repellent, wear clothing that covers up skin in the morning and evening, use air conditioning and screen both windows and doors.

Here a list of precautions for the Center for Disease Control (CDC):

Use EPA-registered insect repellent.

Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants while outdoors.

Check children, pets, and yourself for ticks after going outdoors.

Tumble dry clothing on high heat for 10 minutes.

Shower within a couple of hours of returning indoors.

Conduct full-body checks.

If you believe that you or a loved one may be sick from an insect bite, contact your local physician or visit a local medical facility.

For more information about Mahoning County Public Health, visit www.mahoninghealth.org.