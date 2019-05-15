Recent college grads need to utilize university in job search

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It can be an overwhelming process to find that first job after college, but just because you are done with college doesn’t mean the university or college you attended is done with you.

Almost every college in Ohio offers some type of alumni program and job search help. At Youngstown State University, it’s called the Department of Career and Academic Advising and there is a lot going on there to help new graduates land a job.

The office has only been around for three years. Director Justin Edwards said the department offers many services new grads need.

“When students graduate, they are still able to use the career services. We offer across campus resume developments, mock interviews, which is one of the greatest services we offer, I think. All of those services are still part of the infrastructure that students can take advantage of as alumni,” Edwards said.

Another tool the department uses is called Handshake. It’s an online database of YSU vetted companies that students can check for job postings.

Edwards says a recent study shows 70% of YSU graduates stay within 30 miles of the city post-graduation. This not only helps the local economy by providing skilled workers but helps keep the university connected to businesses.

“The growth of Youngstown State University, the growth of the Youngstown area and the revitalization of the area seem to be mirrored in the way that Youngstown State University graduates stick around and continue to give back to the community and want to work in this Northeast Ohio region,” Edwards said.

One piece of advice Edwards gave is to make sure your first interview isn’t somewhere you really want to work. Use it as an opportunity to get all of the jitters and mistakes out of the way, so your next one is knocked out of the park.