Recall election date set for Newton Falls councilperson during special meeting

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls City Council held a special meeting Monday evening to vote on setting the recall election date for Sandra Breymaier for June 1, to accept the resignation of Tarry Alberini and to accept resumes or letters of interest to fill the remainder of the at-large council seats.

By a vote of 2-1, the council voted to hold the election on June 1 to let residents vote on whether Breymeier should be recalled or not.

Tesa Spletzer and John Baryak voted yes and Adam Zimmermann voted no.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Mayor Kenneth Kline said. “If they vote no and she’s not to be recalled I’m a fair individual, I’ll look forward to serving with her for the next two-and-a-half years. If not then, they’ll have the person to replace her and we’ll move on. The thing about it is, we’re just looking to do what’s best for the community.”

The council voted 3-0 to accept the resignation of Alberini after almost eight years of service.

Lastly, they voted 2-1 to accept resumes and letters of interest for the remaining at-large council seats. Spletzer and Baryak voted yes and Zimmermann voted no.

The resumes and letters can be submitted by any residents in either of the four wards. They must be sent in by May 19, 2021.

Breymaier abstained from voting on all three agenda items. Kline said he was surprised Breymaier abstained from voting, but admitted he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“We’ve had a conversation about that in the past and she did the right thing. I mean, she really shouldn’t be voting on something that had to do with herself and that’s what ethics says,” Kline said.

Prior to the start of the roughly 30-minute meeting, a security officer entered the room to ask a resident to put on their mask. The resident complied and put it on.

As the officer walked away the resident removed their mask, which prompted the officer to return and ask for them to put it back on.

It got to the point where the officer wanted to escort the resident out of the building for not complying. However, the resident wanted to see the law requiring people to wear a mask.

“This is based on the city manager’s orders,” Kline said in reference to the mask requirement during the ordeal.

The individual was allowed to stay in the meeting without a mask and another resident was allowed into the meeting after being denied entrance because they were wearing the wrong type of mask.

Kline said he will be making motions next week to remove the mask policy because it is encroaching on individual’s first amendment rights.

Overall, Kline said he is thankful to the residents of Newton Falls for having patience and for coming to all of the meetings they’ve had so far this year.

“I think they came here tonight and they handled themselves appropriately,” Kline said. “They didn’t say anything they shouldn’t say, act inappropriately or anything like that so I’m proud of my community.”