YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs may take some for the Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University, but the planetarium’s most valuable equipment was spared.

Flames broke out in a section of the roof Monday afternoon as crews were repairing a leak.

Firefighters literally had to peel back a big section of the metal roof area to hose down the flames and smoke. In the process, water was sprayed all over the inside.

Fortunately, the engineer for the planetarium says he checked first thing Tuesday morning and found the “Starball,” which shows the images of the stars and planets on the dome roof, and the computerized video system were not damaged. The two systems are worth over $1 million.

The planetarium will be out of service for perhaps a number of months. Public programs will be canceled, possibly through the end of its schedule through May 2023 — including the Rock The Dome programs.

The building will be closed until further notice. First News Senior reporter Gerry Riccuitti is talking to university leaders about how classes will be scheduled moving forward. Watch for updates here and on First News at 5 and 6 p.m.