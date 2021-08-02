Rear-ended semi truck accident closes I-80 westbound

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Officials are directing traffic off Interstate 80 westbound after an accident shut down both lanes Monday night in the area of West Middlesex.

Traffic is being directed off I-80 westbound to I-376 due to the accident, where a delivery van rear-ended a semi truck just before 8 p.m.

The van then caught fire.

It happened a few miles from the Ohio state line.

It is unknown the extent of any injuries.

First News has a reporter on scene working to get more information.