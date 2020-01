The sale was announced by Kutlick Realty, LLC

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A buyer has purchased the Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center in Boardman.

The sale was announced by Kutlick Realty, LLC, which handled the sale.

The plaza is located on the corner of Tiffany Boulevard and US-224. Tenants include Marcs grocery store, Catullo Prime Meats, Mocha House, Classic Bakery and more.

Kutlick Realty has not yet revealed the name of the buyer.

WKBN has called Kutlick Realty for more information but hasn’t yet heard back.