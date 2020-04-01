Realtors confident in local housing market as pandemic continues

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting many businesses, but the housing market is staying fairly stable, according to local realtors

Even though there are some slowdowns, that doesn’t mean houses aren’t selling. Jenna Koontz with Howard Hanna in Poland said they’ve actually made sales this past weekend.

The buyers and sellers are still going full steam ahead because of the lack of competition.

Koontz said says the pandemic may delay the buying and selling of houses but when its over, sales will pick back up.

“We have stopped open houses completely. We only go into the office if it’s absolutely necessary to drop off money or a check or to meet clients that can’t do digital signatures. That’s kind of what we have cut our office time down to,” Koontz said.

If you are planning to sell your home, now is the time to start making some improvements. Koontz suggests making minor repairs while you are stuck inside and begin sprucing up rooms with a fresh coat of paint.

If you are a buyer, start evaluating what you are looking for and things you can’t live without when it comes to your dream home. Make a list and start looking online. Koontz suggests writing down three homes that appeal to your needs.

Koontz said she is confident the housing market will rebound immediately after the pandemic is over.

“I think we are going to bounce back as quickly as possible. This is just another curve ball in the history of our nation. It’s kind of cool to see how many small businesses and business owners in our area are so creative,” Koontz said.

The Ohio association of realtors is working to protect both buys and sellers by keeping financing options available and affordable.