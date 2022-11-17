YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, the gym was bustling at Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries in Youngstown.

Two local realtors associations teamed up to donate $18,911 to the ministry. The money will support its afterschool and job training programs for Youngstown kids.

Volunteers packed bags full of Christmas gifts, coats, scarves and gloves for 700 kids. They also filled baskets with food for 75 families for Thanksgiving.

“The kids really need our help and families that really need our assistance. Being realtors, we’re involved in the community greatly and we want to make sure that we can give back the best that we can to our community,” said Dennis Gonatas, president of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors.

The other realtors association involved is the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors.

Those with Heart Reach Ministries say they’re grateful for the support.

They are still searching for adult-size coats and gloves for the older children they serve.

For more information on donating, visit Heart Reach Ministries’ website.