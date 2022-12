YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A landmark building in downtown Youngstown has been sold.

Platz Realty Group handled the sale of 23 Federal Plaza, the former Huntington Bank building.

The property consists of 13 stories and is approximately 151,000 square feet.

The building was first listed for sale in August 2021.

WKBN hasn’t been able to confirm details on the new owners or plans for the property at this time.