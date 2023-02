AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Denny’s is returning to Austintown.

Austintown Township Trustees announced on their Facebook page Monday that the restaurant on Mahoning Avenue will reopen “pending renovations.”

The restaurant closed in 2019 during an ownership change, according to a sign on the door at the time. The building is owned by Commerical Net Lease Realty LP out of Orlando, Florida.