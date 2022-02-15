YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An R&B showcase will soon be taking place, allowing artists to perform and show their musical talents.

The showcase is a part of a series called #ForTheTown, which was created back in 2017 by Suge B. and Dizzy Hendrix. It’s a local-based music platform that specializes in opportunities of networking for artists to showcase their skills to family and friends and to also connect with newer artists and new fan bases.

#ForTheTown has linked up with DJ ColeWorld, a Youngstown DJ, to present its first R&B showcase, #LoveJamsConcert.

Roughy nine artists will perform including Budd Love, Showtyme The Showout, Krysta Bentley, Aliza Patterson, Chris Lombardii and more.

The showcase is on March 18 at the Wick Yards, located at 711 Wick Ave. in Youngstown, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Artists are still able to sign up to perform. Anyone interested can contact Dizzy Hendrix on Facebook.