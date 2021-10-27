Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini’s son creates clothing line; for sale at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Right next to the new DeBartolo Legacy Exhibit at the Southern Park Mall is a kiosk being run by Ray Mancini, Jr., the son of Youngstown’s famous boxing champ Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

Ray Jr. started his own clothing line called “Live On The Legacy.” It’s based on his father’s boxing career, with his dad’s image featured on the clothing.

It’s athleisure wear, something you might find in a gym.

“So I just wanted to show my two loves, fashion and boxing, and bring them together and just show the art of boxing through fashion. This is what we got. All made in New York City,” he said.

Among the items for sale are lightweight, short sleeve French Terry sweatshirts, T-shirts, gym shorts and hats.

The kiosk will be open at least through Christmas.