YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Foundation has set the date on its Second Annual Nicky “Cheeks” Ginnetti Golf Outing.

The four-person scramble is set for June 4 at Knoll Run Golf Course, Lowellville.

The shotgun start is set for 9 a.m.

A $100 donation per player includes golf, breakfast, lunch, dinner and prizes.

Dinner is $25 for non-golfers.

Other sponsorship opportunities are available by calling 330-559-8891. A registration form is available here.