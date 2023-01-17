YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Ravenna man received just over 12 and a half years in prison and 15 years of probation for sexually exploiting victims online, including a minor.

U.S. District Judge John R. Adams sentenced Andrew John Drabic, 33, on Tuesday after Drabic pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, attempted sexual exploitation of a child and interstate communication with intent to extort.

According to court documents, from November 2019 through September 2021, Drabic gained unauthorized access to the personal social media accounts of several victims in Northeast Ohio, stole images and blackmailed victims. Court documents describe a deceptive scheme that Drabic used, known as “social engineering,” to gain unauthorized access to his victims’ social media accounts and phone numbers.

Investigators say Drabic was able to obtain non-public images and other sensitive materials, which he used to intimidate victims by threatening to release them publicly. Court documents state that, in some instances, Drabic did follow through on his threats and released the materials.

Authorities examined Drabic’s electronic devices and observed multiple sexually explicit messages between Drabic and a minor victim. In these messages, Drabic directed the minor to perform sexual acts and send sexually explicit photographs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Nothern District of Ohio.

Drabic was charged following a search of his home in Ravenna in which computer systems, cell phones and other electronic devices were seized.

Several Ohio police departments investigated, as well as the Secret Service and the FBI.

“This defendant used deceptive tactics to extort and blackmail numerous victims throughout Northeast Ohio and sexually exploited a minor,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “The investigative work of the FBI underscores our duty to protect children from monstrous individuals determined to control others through manipulation and cyberstalking. We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to find, identify, and investigate predatory behavior and bring justice to the victims of these horrendous crimes.”