Ravenna man indicted in Mahoning County on attempted rape charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Ravenna who was caught up in a human trafficking sting in Mahoning County was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on separate sex charges.

Investigators say Andrew Wirth tried to meet an underage girl for sex.

Authorities said Wirth offered a woman money if she would find a young girl he could rape.

The woman contacted authorities, who set up a sting and arranged a meeting. When Wirth arrived, he was arrested.

Wirth was free on bond at the time of this latest alleged crime, after pleading guilty to sex charges in connection to a child exploitation sting in Mahoning County. He was among 16 others arrested during operation “Pedo-Cure III.”

Wirth was convicted of importuning and unlawful sexual contact in the “Pedo-Cure” case.

Wirth now faces attempted rape, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, compelling prostitution and possessing criminal tool charges.