YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested in a child sex sting in Youngstown was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Andrew Wirth, 33, of Ravenna, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sex trafficking of a juvenile.

The sentence will begin after he finishes his six year prison term in a Mahoning County case where he attempted to pay a 12-year-old girl for sex.

In the federal case, Wirth is accused of using gifts and meals to lure a 16-year-old girl into having sex for payment. He told the victim in that case that he would take her out to dinner, buy her an outfit and take her to a Cleveland-area shopping mall.

Wirth paid the victim for sex acts on Aug. 27, 2019, and continued talking to her afterward, the memorandum said, and he asked her for pictures or suggestions to meet more teens.

Investigators said Wirth was arrested twice by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. The first time was in May 2019 when he attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old girl and then while he was out on bond, he was arrested in November 2019 for trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

A search warrant was obtained for his phone, and a conversation was discovered where he had paid a juvenile in the Cleveland area for sex, also while out on bond for his May 2019 case. A joint investigation with the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force resulted in charges being filed in federal court, leading to the federal sentencing.