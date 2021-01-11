Ravenna man arrested in Warren, facing gun charges

Officers say the suspect told them he does "stupid stuff sometimes"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Ravenna was arrested in Warren on Saturday after police say he shot off a couple of rounds from his gun.

According to a police report, an officer on patrol at about 9:15 p.m. heard a gunshot in the vicinity of where he was driving on Fourth Street. He saw a man standing beside a car in the middle of the street and then quickly get inside and drive away when he saw the officer.

The officer pulled the driver over and found a loaded gun under the passenger seat of the car, the report stated.

The officer also searched the driver, later identified as 64-year-old Roger Graves, and found brass knuckles, a knife, leather sap and mace, according to the report.

Rogers said he needed the items because he works security at the “Most Wanted” bar. Police say they also found a leather vest in the car with “Most Wanted” patches on it, a gun case and a loaded magazine.

Officers say Rogers admitted to shooting the gun twice into the ground. They say Rogers told them that he does “stupid stuff sometimes.” He said he was driving around and got upset, so he decided to “just shoot his gun.”

Rogers was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging firearms.

Police say Rogers does not have a concealed carry license.

