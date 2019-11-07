Ravenna man convicted in Mahoning County sex sting arrested again

A man from Ravenna who is set for sentencing in a human trafficking sting in Mahoning County is in more trouble

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Ravenna who is set for sentencing following a human trafficking sting in Mahoning County is in more trouble.

Andrew Wirth was arrested by task force members late Wednesday, accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex.

Authorities said Wirth offered a woman money if she would find a young girl Wirth could have sex with.

The woman contacted authorities, who set up a sting and arranged a meeting. When Wirth arrived, he was arrested.

Wirth was free on bond at the time of this latest crime after pleading guilty to sex charges in connection to a child exploitation sting in Mahoning County. He was among 16 others who were arrested during operation “Pedo-Cure III.”

Wirth was convicted of importuning and unlawful sexual contact in the “Pedo-Cure” case.

Wirth is in the Mahoning County Jail. His bond has been revoked in light of the new charges.