WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A rare classic vehicle made an appearance at a car show Saturday.

The Packard Museum and the Mahoning Valley Corvettes hosted their Covrette and Classics Car Show at the National Packard Museum.

The event awarded trophies to the top Corvettes and Steel cars, along with 50/50 raffles and music from the Packard Jazz Band.

One of the more noticeable vehicles on display was the Packard Royal Streamliner Roadster.

Owner Dave Niederst of Rocky River says the car has a 2,500 cubic inch engine supercharged, puts out 1,600 horsepower and takes 100 quarts of oil.

He says he looked forward to coming to the Packard Museum.

“I really love the idea that I was invited,” says Niederst. “The fact that it’s such a giant Packard engine. To be honest, I didn’t know there was a Packard Museum until they invited me. It’s the right place for it.”

Niederst is the owner of one of just three Steamliners in the world. The owner of the other two? Comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno.