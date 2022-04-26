YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man secretly indicted last week by a Mahoning County grand jury on sex charges has been ordered to be held without bail.

Quintez Stokes, 24, pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in common pleas court to charges of rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault and child endangering, both second-degree felonies; four counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors asked Magistrate Dennis Sarisky to hold Stokes without bond and he agreed.

A trial date of May 16 was set before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Stokes was arrested early Friday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a West Side apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue.