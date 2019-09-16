Randy Law back on November ballot for Warren mayor after court decision

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Supreme Court ordered the Trumbull County Board of Elections to re-certify former Republican chair Randy Law to the November ballot as a candidate for mayor of Warren.

The board previously sided with a protest to remove Law from the ballot, claiming that the ex-chairman was still a Republican and cannot run as an independent.

The court granted a writ mandamus to overturn the board’s decision.

Law is challenging incumbent Mayor Doug Franklin in November.

“Mayor Franklin can’t defend his awful record on crime and job creation, so he tried to have his political cronies take me out of the race,” Law said in a statement. “The Ohio Supreme Court put a stop to that and now the Mayor is going to have to answer for lousy job he’s done. I’m running for Mayor because I want to clean up our city by cracking down on crime and bringing high-paying jobs back to Warren.”