Ranch hosts wild mustang show for veteran fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Harley Davidson in Youngstown hosted a horse show on Saturday to promote a motorcycle ride happening in October.

The ride will benefit a ranch that helps veterans cope with PTSD.

The mustangs at the show were once wild and rescued by DLR Mustang Ranch. The ranch trains them and also helps out veterans.

“It’s an amazing program, they take wild mustangs that would be slaughtered if they didn’t get adopted. They work with PTSD veterans and others suffering… they work with the veteran and the horse in this program,” said DLR volunteer Madison Orlando.

Orlando is a massage therapist for the mustang at the ranch and Saturday’s event organizer. The event aims to get the word out about DLR Mustang Ranch.

The October motorcycle ride will be to the ranch. Orlando hopes that they can raise a good amount of funds to benefit DLR.

“We’re hoping that everyone will join the ride, so we can raise some money for these beautiful people and the horses,” Orlando said.

The ranch was founded by veteran Dale Lackey. He suffers from PTSD and said his mustang Sadie prevented him from quitting something he loves.

“I love my job, I love helping people. But I was having trouble with anger issues, frustration, society as a whole and Sadie taught me how to come back down to earth,” Lackey said.

Lackey hopes events like these can help out more people.