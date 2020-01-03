LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Ramp to Ohio Turnpike reopens in Jackson Twp. following milk truck crash

Local News

A milk truck accident that happened on an Ohio Turnpike ramp in North Jackson is cleaned up

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A milk truck rolled over spilling milk in Jackson Twp.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) -It took almost two days to clean up a tractor-trailer accident that happened in Jackson Township Wednesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp from Interstate 76 to the Ohio Turnpike in North Jackson reopened at 5 a.m. Friday.

It was closed initially for a few hours when the accident happened, which was at 11 p.m. Wednesday, but then the ramp had to be closed again Thursday night to finish cleaning up the debris – about 43,000 pounds of container milk.

Troopers say Mark Boden, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east on I-76 and was on a ramp to the Ohio Turnpike when he went off the road and overturned.

Boden suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story