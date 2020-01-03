Ramp to Ohio Turnpike reopens in Jackson Twp. following milk truck crash

A milk truck accident that happened on an Ohio Turnpike ramp in North Jackson is cleaned up

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) -It took almost two days to clean up a tractor-trailer accident that happened in Jackson Township Wednesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp from Interstate 76 to the Ohio Turnpike in North Jackson reopened at 5 a.m. Friday.

It was closed initially for a few hours when the accident happened, which was at 11 p.m. Wednesday, but then the ramp had to be closed again Thursday night to finish cleaning up the debris – about 43,000 pounds of container milk.

Troopers say Mark Boden, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east on I-76 and was on a ramp to the Ohio Turnpike when he went off the road and overturned.

Boden suffered minor injuries.