LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A ramp that takes you onto Interstate 80 in Liberty is closed after a semi rolled over.

It’s on the Route 11 southbound ramp that takes you onto I-80 eastbound. Police are blocking the ramp

The semi, which was carrying scrap metal, flipped over and spilled its load. It crushed the guardrail in the process.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the ramp will likely be closed for several hours while crews clean up the mess.