TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers on their morning commute are advised to avoid the ramp from state Route 11 south to Interstate 80.

The ramp in Trumbull County has been closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck carrying 47,000 pounds of scrap aluminum shavings.

The truck flipped over on the ramp.

No injuries were reported.

Two tow trucks are at the scene, working to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

