Ramp from Route 711 to I-680 south closing for bridge repairs

(WKBN) – Starting on Monday, the ramp from State Route 711 to Interstate 680 southbound will be closed.
It will remain closed through October for bridge repairs.
The suggested detour is Gypsy Lane to US 422 and State Route 193 to I-680 south.
by: WKBN StaffPosted: / Updated:
(WKBN) – Starting on Monday, the ramp from State Route 711 to Interstate 680 southbound will be closed.
It will remain closed through October for bridge repairs.
The suggested detour is Gypsy Lane to US 422 and State Route 193 to I-680 south.