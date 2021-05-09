Ramp from 62 to I-80 westbound closed following semi crash

Drivers should be advised that the ramp is likely going to be closed for awhile and to avoid the area

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident is closing the ramp from 62 to I- 80 westbound near Hubbard Sunday morning.

The crash involving a semi caused officers to close the ramp until they could clear the scene.

This is new video just sent to our newsroom from Hubbard this morning where you can see the semi flipped onto its top.

Crews from ODOT and local towing vehicles, as well as first responders, are working to get the items out of the trailer and the semi righted.

It also seems they’re trying to pull something off the side of the road in the trees.

