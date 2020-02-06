Rally to “Save Our Scrappers” being held this month

The team wants to show MLB that they have an active fan base that will continue supporting them in the future

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are holding a rally at Eastwood Mall later this month, encouraging the community to show their support for the team.

Major League Baseball recently announced that they want to make changes to the minor league system. This would include eliminating some of the minor league teams across the country.

The Scrappers made the list of potential teams.

Although the Scrappers could stay in the Valley, there is also the possibility that they could lose their affiliation with the Cleveland Indians.

Through the “Save Our Scrappers” rally, the team wants to show MLB that they have an active fan base that will continue supporting them in the future.

“In the meantime, here in the Mahoning Valley, they want to send a message to Major League Baseball. They are appreciated and that their fans want them to stay here,” said Eastwood Mall spokesman Joe Bell.

The rally will be held at 11 a.m. in the main courtyard of the Eastwood Mall on Feb. 19.