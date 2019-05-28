Local News

Rally's opens new restaurant in Liberty

This is the first location in the Youngstown market

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) - A new eatery is now open in the Valley.

Rally's opened Tuesday along Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

This is the first location in the Youngstown market. Another is in Warren. 

There are 67 Rally's restaurants throughout Ohio. 

The company says the Buckeye State is one of it's most successful markets nationally. The company said its products and pricing are popular with the blue-collar community and college students. 

