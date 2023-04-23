YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday wrapped up the “Raising Dough for Autism” campaign.

Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchise of Panera Bread, partnered with Potential Development School for Autism for the campaign.

At selected locations, $3 from each Panera baguette benefits Potential Development School for Autism. The money raised this year will go toward expanding the school and opening more classrooms.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate, Covelli Enterprises is also raising funds through the rest of April for potential development as a part of their Operation Dough-Nation campaign to continue to support the school’s mission and families.