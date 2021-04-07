Raising Cane’s employees report threats made by Tik Tok pranksters

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees at Raising Cane’s in Boardman reported a group that has been doing Tik Tok pranks at their restaurant returned Saturday night and made threats.

Officers were called to the restaurant on Route 224 around 11:30 p.m. for a report that the car full of younger males refused to leave the drive-thru line and upon finally leaving, threatened to shoot an employee.

One employee recognized the vehicle — described in a police report as a silver four-door Audi — as one that has been at the store in the past because the passengers had caused previous issues there, according to the report.

The employee said after being asked to leave on Saturday, they turned the volume up on the radio and sat in the drive-thru line for about two minutes. Another young employee who was working at the store reported someone in the vehicle threatened to shoot her as they were leaving the area.

The father of the employee expressed interest in pressing charges, if the suspect were to be identified, according to a police report.

Officers said they believed that they pinpointed the vehicle involved and are investigating.