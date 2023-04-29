YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Relay for Life event happened Saturday at Youngstown State University.

The organization Guins Against Cancer, a YSU group that helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society, put on the event.

There were lots of games, treats and space to walk and run. Different groups set up tables, selling their favorite goods as part of the fundraiser.

Typically, the event takes place at the soccer field, but this year’s weather meant the relay had to be held indoors, event lead Haley Lowe said.

Organizers said the goal is to have fun and raise money.