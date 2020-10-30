Rains flood Warren roadway

Our photographer snapped this picture of the road while he was in the area Friday morning

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pine Avenue in Warren flooded again due to heavy rains.



The area has been subject to flooding in the past.

After rain over the last couple of days, Trumbull County is under a river flood warning until late Friday night. The alert is specifically for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station.

According to the alert, Barclay Messerly Road, McConnell West and Knowlton roads are expected to be flooded an impassable as a result.

