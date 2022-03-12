MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Division of Wildlife has announced the local rainbow trout release date at Glacier Lake will be Tuesday, April 5.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure between 10-13 inches when they are released by the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

By stocking these water areas throughout the state, anglers of all ages have the opportunity to get out and enjoy quality spring rainbow trout fishing in a family-friendly environment.

Anglers age 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in-state public waters.

For more information, fishing tips for catching rainbow trout, or rainbow trout release dates for other locations visit the Ohio Division of Wildlife website.