YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University plans to hold its Spring Commencement, rain or shine.

The commencement ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Stambaugh Stadium on campus.

Rain showers are currently in the forecast for Saturday. You can see the latest forecast here.

Nearly 1,600 students are set to receive degrees at the outdoor ceremony. YSU officials ask that attendees come dressed for the weather.

If the weather is extreme, the ceremony will be switched to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, and students will be notified via their YSU email address and the YSU website.

YSU recently switched to an outdoor ceremony last year during COVID-19 restrictions, after a couple of virtual ceremonies. Prior to that, the ceremonies had been held inside at Beeghly Center.

For more information, visit ysu.edu/commencement.