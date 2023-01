YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A railroad crossing gate was damaged after a crash in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Midlothian and Southern boulevards around 2:45 p.m. Two vehicles were involved, and the damaged vehicles came to a stop on the railroad tracks.

A railroad crew was on the scene, checking out the damage. The train was stopped while crews were inspecting the damage.

Police were also on the scene.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.