Raid shuts down suspected meth lab in Salem

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a house in the 300 block of Newgarden Avenue

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a search of a house in Salem uncovered methamphetamine and the chemicals to make it.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a house in the 300 block of Newgarden Avenue.

Inside, police say they found a loaded 9mm pistol, methamphetamine, chemicals for the manufacture of meth and numerous one-pot meth labs.









Salem warrant search

Michael Troy was arrested for assembly of chemicals. Additional charges are pending lab results.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Salem police and firefighters with the Salem Fire Department assisted the task force with the raid.