YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may have been the first event of its kind ever held around Youngstown. At least, no one ever heard of it happening before. Ten Youngstown-area bands on the same stage, on the same night. It happened Wednesday night at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The concert opened with Barry Carroll, formerly of Kentucky, now from New Middletown.

“To be playing with musicians like this, people of that caliber, and The Summit radio. I mean, it’s amazing,” he said.

“We’re celebrating the Youngstown region. The Youngstown arts community,” said Tommy Bruno, general manager of The Summit FM radio station.

The Summit, which put on the concert, billed it as 330 Day: Youngstown Edition. Ten musical acts with two songs each on the Stambaugh Auditorium stage.

“We’ve got 1,700 reservations. So we hope they open up the balcony and we pack this place on a Wednesday night. It is March 30, that’s the 330 significance here,” Bruno said.

Candace Campana rehearsed backstage before the concert.

“I felt so honored and so blessed that out of everybody that plays on The Summit, everybody who performs in this area, they only picked 10, and my band was one of them,” she said.

The scene backstage eventually became one of camaraderie. JD Eicher was talking with the lead singer of The Vindys, Jackie Popovec. Leanne Binder was also there.

“I am so honored and I’m so grateful to be a part of this community and a part of this night. I was so excited when I got the call. It was just spectacular,” Binder said.

On stage, Rick Blair, Sr. of Rolling Boxcar International checked out some positioning while his son waited in the audience.

“It’s really cool because I’ve heard The Vindys for years and it’s really cool to see my dad’s band be up there. I’m really excited to see everyone perform. I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” said Rick Blair, Jr.

The Summit radio station is based in Akron but broadcast around Youngstown at 90.7 FM. It’s the frequency once used by WKTL at Struthers High School.