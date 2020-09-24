Radio DJ AC McCullough celebrates 50 years behind the mic for Valley listeners

He gets asked every day about retiring and still doesn't have an answer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this summer, AC McCullough celebrated 50 years of being on the radio. His career started when The Beatles had a number one song.

The voice comes every morning from inside a small brick building on Simon Road in Boardman, “Hot 101, AC and Kelly. Youngstown’s only hit music station.”

The smooth baritone of radio personality AC McCullough — a voice that has been described as relatable, one that has graced Youngstown radio airwaves for 50 years.

“I love what I do,” he said.

Earlier this week, AC talked about his half-century in broadcasting. He vividly remembers his first show in June 1970, inside the old WHOT studios in Campbell.

“I left the station and drove home and I was so wired that I couldn’t go to sleep,” he said.

AC had become part of what were known as the “WHOT Good Guys.” He was working with broadcasting legends, people he grew up with and revered.

“And you know, the guys were there — Boots Bell, Johnny Kay, Jerry Star. They were all there. They were all my mentors,” AC said.

By 1975, AC was hosting the morning show, and in 1989 was joined by Kelly Stevens. “AC and Kelly in the Morning” has become synonymous with Youngstown radio.

“I love it when we are able to just find the topic, to find something that we can just riff on because it’s very easy for us,” AC said.

AC couldn’t name a favorite artist but said he’s impressed with today’s music.

“I like it now because there’s so many different kinds of music. So many beats, so many different artists,” he said.

AC wouldn’t give his exact age but he’s somewhere in his early 70s.

He gets asked every day about retiring and still doesn’t have an answer.

“The fact of the matter is I really can’t put a time frame on it because we’re having so much fun every day. I really don’t know,” he said.

