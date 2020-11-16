Racism has ‘devastated’ America speakers says at local YWCA event

Margaret Mitchell was the guest speaker for a lunch-time program hosted by the YWCA of the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO of the Greater Cleveland YWCA says the mission of the agency is two-fold – empower women and eliminate racism.

Margaret Mitchell was the guest speaker for a lunch-time program hosted by the YWCA of the Mahoning Valley.

Mitchell told her virtual audience the history of slavery around the world dates back to the times of the Old Testament in the Bible, noting that treating people differently because of their skin color is systemic.

“It is a battle. It is a burden. It is an attack. It is an onslaught, simply because of the color of one’s skin. Understanding race in America is understanding that it is racism that impacts and has devastated America,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says until people stop treating others differently, racism cannot be overcome.

More headlines from WKBN.com: