LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Keeping our furry friends safe from rabies is a concern amongst health departments and the USDA.

The Columbiana County Health Department saw one case in a bat in 2021. They urge residents to get pets vaccinated to keep the community safe.

The health department works with the USDA for baiting throughout the year. They collected over 80 samples for survellence in 2021.

“If you are feeding birds or feeding other animals, that’s definitely going to attract wildlife into an area, and that’s where you are going to get the increase in disease transmission,” said Lori Barnes, a spokesperson for the Columbiana County Health Department.

If you have concerns about rabid animals in your area, call your local health department.