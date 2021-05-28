Local rabies and COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for June

Pet owners are asked to have their pets on a leash, in a cage or carried inside a pillowcase

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Both rabies vaccinations for pets and COVID-19 vaccinations for their humans will be offered during a clinic at Angels for Animals.

The clinic is set to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at the facility, located at 4750 W South Range Rd. in Canfield.

In Mahoning County, rabies vaccinations are required for all dogs, cats and ferrets over 3 months of age. The cost is $8 per rabies shot, and only cash will be accepted.

Angels for Animals stresses that the veterinary staff reserves the right not to vaccinate any animal in the event that the animal appears to be in poor health.

To receive the three-year booster, bring proof of prior rabies vaccination on or after June 5, 2020. Without proof of prior vaccination, the pet will receive a one-year vaccination only.

No appointment is necessary for rabies vaccinations.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be available for those over 18 years of age during the clinic.

Appointments can be made through Mahoning County Public Health’s scheduling system, found online, or by calling 330-270-2855, Option 3. Walk-ins for COVID vaccinations are also welcomed.