Rabbits, bearded dragons rescued from “deplorable conditions”

(WKBN) – Animal Charity of Ohio rescued a large hoard of bunnies and a bearded dragon in an animal hoarding case Friday.

The Boardman rescue described the conditions the animals were in at a Canfield residence as “deplorable.”

The rescue said all the bunnies were suffering from severe matting, bacterial infections, dehydration and nail overgrowth.

The rescue posted several photos of the conditions the bunnies were living in after they obtained a warrant to search the home.

Information on how to assist Animal Charity of Ohio can be found on their website.