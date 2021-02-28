‘Quite disheartening’: Councilman talks about recent cleanup before Mt. Carmel vandalism

The area had already been cleaned up before the vandalism

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Before the vandalization of statues at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown, the area had recently been cleaned up.

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver says that he, code enforcement and the church worked on the area.

He says he was initially shocked, then angry to hear of the destruction.

“We recently just did some great work cleaning up that area, cleaning up the property, trying to make sure the surrounding area was cleaned up. They do quite a bit of work up there, maintaining and beautifying that area, so for someone to go and do something like that was quite disheartening,” Oliver said.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Caleb Vancampen. He is suspected of causing nearly $20,000 worth of damage.

Vancampen is expected to appear in court Monday morning.